Saturday, October 29, 2022

Emmanuel Baptist hosts SHINE event Monday

Click Image to Enlarge
SHINE - Shine His Incredible News Everywhere - is an event at Emmanuel Baptist Church this Halloween season.

The church, located in Greenwood Heights, is offering All Treats and No Tricks on Monday, Oct. 31.

Free hot dogs, chili, drinks and candy will be provided.

The church is located at 108 Hillcrest Drive, Marion.
