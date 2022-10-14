Wildfires in Princeton, Kuttawa

|Kuttawa is blanketed with smoke
A volatile mixture of high winds and lack of rainfall for more than a month has created a tinder box in western Kentucky.
Virtually every county in the region, including Crittenden, has a burn ban in place.
There are two fires in Caldwell County. One in Princeton off Varmint Trace behind the industrial park and Cole Lumber. The other is on the county near Pleasant Valley Foods. The Kuttawa fire is off US 641 just south of the interstate.
Crittenden County Volunteer Fire Department has sent trucks and firemen to assist.