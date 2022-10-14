Wildfires in Princeton, Kuttawa

Registration deadline today for next election The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election is today. Kentucky’s Nov. 8 General Election is now less than a month away...

City Council Water Crisis Update Tuesday Marion has gone more than a month without measurable rainfall, putting further strain on its ongoing drinking water shortage. Marion City Co...

Full Report from last night's council meeting Tuesday's Marion City Council meeting was quite interesting from many aspects. Unless you've followed the water crisis closely from...