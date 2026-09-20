Casting Call | CAF Christmas pageant

Community Arts Foundation and Fohs Hall are inviting actors of all ages to audition for this year’s holiday production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, coming to the Fohs Hall stage December 11–13.
In this funny and heartwarming Christmas classic, the annual church Christmas pageant takes an unexpected turn when the Herdman children – the rowdiest kids in town – show up and take over the production. They may know very little about the Christmas story and have very unconventional ideas about how a pageant should be done, but their unexpected involvement brings a fresh perspective to a story the community thought it knew.
Auditions will be conducted through online video submissions, with all auditions due September 24. Auditions are open to all ages, but actors must be able to read the script independently. No previous stage experience is required. Community Arts Foundation is encouraging both experienced performers and those who have always wanted to try theatre to submit an audition.
Audition materials and instructions are available online. Live callbacks may be held after video submissions have been reviewed.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is the kind of show that gives a lot of people a chance to be part of the story,” said Kim Vince, a Community Arts Foundation board member. “We’re looking forward to seeing both familiar faces and people who may be stepping onto the stage for the very first time.”
More information can be found at communityartsfoundation.org
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