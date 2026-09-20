Standoff ends with sex offender's arrest

MARION, Ky. – A Marion man was arrested Friday night after police said he barricaded himself inside a Red Bird Court residence where officers later found firearms and illegal drugs.
Marion police responded to 124 Red Bird Court, Lot 8, after a woman reported that she had been confronted by 40-year-old Rickey Loomis, who allegedly pointed a handgun at her. Police said Loomis also had active warrants.
Loomis initially refused to come outside and barricaded himself and four other people inside the home, including a 17-year-old girl, police said. Officers obtained a search warrant, forced open the door and arrested Loomis.
During a search of the home, officers allegedly found two handguns matching those described by the complaining witness, along with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Loomis is a convicted felon and is listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
Marion Police Chief Bobby West said charges against him include first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, firearm-enhanced possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of a legend drug, possession of a prescription drug outside its original container and a couple of charges for failure to appear.
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