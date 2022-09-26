Burn ban in effect for Crittenden County

Due to the number of fires recently, the current extended dry and warmer than normal weather, and the outlook for continued dry and warmer than normal weather, County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced implementation Monday afternoon of a burn ban for Crittenden County.
This ban is under authority of KRS 149.401 and prohibits all outdoor burning until such time the ban is lifted by public notice from Newcom's office.
Newcom said after speaking with a Regional Forestry representative Monday and looking at the projected dry forecast, he felt if best to issue the burn ban even though the fall burning season restrictions were set to go in place next week.
Due to the ban, the county's brush yard will be closed until further notice.