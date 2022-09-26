Burn ban in effect for Crittenden County

Kentucky Teacher of the Year presentation UPDATE 2: There will be a police escort for teacher Mandy Perez and other school officials who are returning from Frankfort this afternoon ...

Croft, Jones team up at Fredonia Family Care Click Image to Enlarge Jill Croft, APRN, has joined the staff of Fredonia Family Practice. She joins longtime APRN Beverly Jones. Croft will...

Oct 7 is deadline to enter Homecoming parade Crittenden County High School’s 2022 Homecoming Parade will be Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. on Main Street in dowtown Marion. Traffic will ne...

Fiscal Court meets in special session Crittenden County Fiscal Court will meet in special emergency session at 9 a.m., Thursday for the purpose of approving Opioid Settlement Par...