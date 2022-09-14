Bridge on Chapel Hill Closing Monday

Comments sought on loss of Lake George A Marion native who is an associate professor in South Korea is working on an academic study on the effects the draining of Lake George is h...

Bunch Brothers has auction Saturday in Marion Click Image to Enlarge Bunch Brothers Auctioneers & Realty will conduct an auction Saturday on KY 506 in Crittenden County. The real est...

A-Z Cleaning has business, residential openings Click Image to Enlarge If you are looking for cleaning assistance at your home or business, contact Leah Eggleston. Eggleston at A-Z Cleanin...

Crittenden vs Caldwell Week: Get Tickets Here VOLLEYBALL: Crittenden County vs Caldwell County Week continues tonight as the Lady Rocket volleyball team hosts the Lady Tigers at Rocke...