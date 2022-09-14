Bridge on Chapel Hill Closing Monday

Last spring, following a routine inspection, the bridge's weight limit was reduced to three tons due to deteriorating infrastructure. A new inspection has determined that it must now be closed until repairs can be made or it is replaced.
A number of bridges in the county are failing. Bridge failure is a pervasive problem across Kentucky. In next week's full edition of The Crittenden Press we will have more about these local bridges with big problems, and the hassle they're causing for motorists and transportation providers like the school district.
Crittenden County Fiscal Court will on Thursday select a contractor to repair the Chapel Hill bridge across Crooked Creek. The county has qualified for emergency funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which will cover 80 percent of the cost.