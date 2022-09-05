Junior Pro Football opens play Tuesday

Crittenden County's Junior Pro football teams will open their season Tuesday at home at Rocket Stadium.
Third and fourth graders play first starting at 6 p.m., then the fifth and sixth graders play the nightcap.
Here is the youth football schedule:
Crittenden County Junior Pro
Sept 6 Caldwell County, 6 p.m.
Sept 17 Webster County, 11:30 a.m.
Sept 24 Trigg County, 11:30 a.m.
Oct 1 at Webster County, 1 a.m.
Oct 11 at Caldwell County, 6 p.m.
Oct 15 Union County, 10 a.m.
Oct 22 at Trigg County, 10 a.m.
Oct 29 at Union County, 10 a.m.
Nov 5-6 Jamboree