Monday, September 5, 2022

Junior Pro Football opens play Tuesday

Crittenden County's Junior Pro football teams will open their season Tuesday at home at Rocket Stadium.

Third and fourth graders play first starting at 6 p.m., then the fifth and sixth graders play the nightcap.

Here is the youth football schedule:

Crittenden County Junior Pro
Sept 6 Caldwell County, 6 p.m.
Sept 17 Webster County, 11:30 a.m.
Sept 24 Trigg County, 11:30 a.m.
Oct 1 at Webster County, 1 a.m.
Oct 11 at Caldwell County, 6 p.m.
Oct 15 Union County, 10 a.m.
Oct 22 at Trigg County, 10 a.m.
Oct 29 at Union County, 10 a.m.
Nov 5-6 Jamboree 
Posted by at