Oct 7 is deadline to enter Homecoming parade

Crittenden County High School’s 2022 Homecoming Parade will be Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. on Main Street in dowtown Marion.
Traffic will need to temporarily reroute during the event, except for large trucks which are not allowed on side streets.
Organizations planning to enter the parade should contact Michaela West at the high school 270-965-2248 or by email michaela.west@crittenden.kyschools.us. Deadline to enter is Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. All drivers must be 18, and no golf carts or ATVs will be allowed.