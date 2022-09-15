Thursday, September 15, 2022

Upcoming Community Government Meetings

•Crittenden County Board of Elections will meet at 3:30 p.m.,  Friday, Sept. 16 in the basement of Crittenden County Clerk's office.

•Marion City Council will meet in regular session at 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 at city hall.

•Fredonia City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 at city hall.

•City of Marion Tourism Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Welcome Center.

•Salem City Council will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Deer Lakes meeting room.

•Crittenden County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22 at Crittenden Elementary School

•Crittenden-Livingston Water District will meet at 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26 at Deer Lakes meeting room.

