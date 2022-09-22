Thursday, September 22, 2022

Lady Rockets set new single-season win record

Senior Emilee Russellburg was the last of 
four seniors to score in CCHS's win.
Crittenden County High School's girls scored an historic soccer victory Thursday at Marion, beating Union County 8-0, capturing their ninth game of the season. That's the most wins a Lady Rocket soccer team has posted in a season since it became a varsity sport in 2001.

The girls have won four straight and six of their last seven in Coach Jessica DeBurgo’s second season at the helm. Their 9-4-2 record includes the most wins since 2005 when the Lady Rockets won eight and lost six with two ties. 

Before this fall, the Lady Rockets had not had a winning season since 2006 when they were 7-6-1. The program’s only other winning season was in 2005.

In the lopsided win over Union County, all four 12th graders scored at least one goal to cap their squad's Senior Recognition Night. The seniors are Taylor Guess, Raven Hayes, Emilee Russellburg and Lyli Wesmoland.


