Lady Rockets set new single-season win record

|Senior Emilee Russellburg was the last of
four seniors to score in CCHS's win.
The girls have won four straight and six of their last seven in Coach Jessica DeBurgo’s second season at the helm. Their 9-4-2 record includes the most wins since 2005 when the Lady Rockets won eight and lost six with two ties.
Before this fall, the Lady Rockets had not had a winning season since 2006 when they were 7-6-1. The program’s only other winning season was in 2005.
In the lopsided win over Union County, all four 12th graders scored at least one goal to cap their squad's Senior Recognition Night. The seniors are Taylor Guess, Raven Hayes, Emilee Russellburg and Lyli Wesmoland.