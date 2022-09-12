Cumberlrand River Bridge truss work starts

The existing Lucy Jefferson Memorial Bridge, which will soon be removed, will have traffic delays this week as it's reduced to one lane. Part of the bridge will be used as an observation deck for media and others to watch the truss being moved into place at the new bridge site. The existing bridge will be narrowed to one lane through Wednesday evening and traffic congestion is likely.
In the vicinity, there are also multiple viewing options for the public to watch the truss being moved up the river and into place. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the 700-foot Cumberland River bridge truss constructed in Paducah will begin its journey to Smithland at 10 am today. The truss movement up the Ohio River will take about four hours, reaching Smithland around 2 pm. The U.S. Coast Guard will stop all other boat traffic on the river while the truss is moved.