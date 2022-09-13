Marion focuses on 3 long-term water options

Mayor Jared Byford took a stand on one of three options being considered by city leaders. In this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press we will have particulars from Monday's meeting and an in-depth look at those options that appear to be most likely for a generational solution to the water woes.
The Press has talked to a wide range of individuals and experts about those three options, and will take the closest look to date at the challenges and benefits of each. Don't miss this revealing coverage in this week's full edition of your community newspaper, which will be on newsstands by noon Wednesday.
