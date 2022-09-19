YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, September 19, 2022
Homemakers having bread, candy sale Saturday at Fohs Hall
Click Image to Enlarge
Crittenden County Homemakers will have their annual bread and candy fundraiser during Fall into the Arts Saturday at Fohs Hall.
Fall into the Arts will feature booths and displays by various artists, and the Homemakers will be on hand to host their annual sales.
Additionally, Quilts Through the Ages will be on display by the Homemkers.
