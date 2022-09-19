Monday, September 19, 2022

Homemakers having bread, candy sale Saturday at Fohs Hall

Click Image to Enlarge
Crittenden County Homemakers will have their annual bread and candy fundraiser during Fall into the Arts Saturday at Fohs Hall.

Fall into the Arts will feature booths and displays by various artists, and the Homemakers will be on hand to host their annual sales.

Additionally, Quilts Through the Ages will be on display by the Homemkers.
Posted by at