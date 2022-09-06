Tournament benefits golf team

A-Z Cleaning has client openings Click Image to Enlarge If you are looking for cleaning assistance at your home or business, contact Leah Eggleston. Eggleston at A-Z Cleani...

Fire department dispatched to extinguish burning lawnmower Marion Fire Department has been dispatched to a fire in the backyard of a home in Greenwood Heights. A lawn mower located behind the home wa...

KSP checkpoints arrive around holiday As the Labor Day holiday approaches, Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 2 distric...

Fohs Hall promoting special announcement Fohs Hall will be hosting a press conference and community announcement at 1pm Friday, Sept. 9. The community center’s leadership will share...