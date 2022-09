Comments sought on loss of Lake George A Marion native who is an associate professor in South Korea is working on an academic study on the effects the draining of Lake George is h...

A-Z Cleaning has business, residential openings Click Image to Enlarge If you are looking for cleaning assistance at your home or business, contact Leah Eggleston. Eggleston at A-Z Cleanin...

Bunch Brothers has auction Saturday in Marion Click Image to Enlarge Bunch Brothers Auctioneers & Realty will conduct an auction Saturday on KY 506 in Crittenden County. The real est...

US 41 delays for I-69 survey work Motorists around the Henderson area should prepare for lane closures on US 41 this week as crews continue survey work for Section 1 of the I...