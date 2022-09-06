Dogs, cats benefiting from bed sheet sale

Crittenden County Animal Shelter is hosting an online fundraiser to help buy pet supplies for animals housed at the facility.
The local dog and cat shelter, which is located behind the county maintenance garage, takes in hundreds of animals yearly and works to find them homes as opposed to euthanizing them.
LolaBird bed sheets are being sold at www.lolabird.com/fundraiser/crittenden. The bed sheets will be shipped directly to individuals placing orders. The shelter gets a portion of proceeds from the sale of sheets.