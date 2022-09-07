Livingston Hospital conducting health survey

Livingston Hospital & Healthcare Services is in the process of conducting a community health needs assessment.
By scanning the QR code, a short survey offered in conjunction with the University of Kentucky leads respondents through a series of personal and community health questions.
The survey asks about respondents' healthcare habits, such as whether they receive routine care and where, as well as eating habits and general healthcare needs in the community.
It also asks the the types of hospitalization and services received by members of the household.
Survey responses are anonymous.