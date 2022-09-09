Comments sought on loss of Lake George

A Marion native who is an associate professor in South Korea is working on an academic study on the effects the draining of Lake George is having on local fishermen.
Dr. Robert John Hart says the study seeks answers to some of the following questions: Were you left high and dry after Lake George was drained this spring? Did you switch fishing spots, or did you decide to hang up your rods and wait for wetter days?
Lake George anglers, kayakers and other regular water-based recreationists are being sought for the academic study involving their experiences and emotions following the draining of the lake.
Hart, who holds a Ph.D., in English, is a 1984 CCHS graduate, a former Crittenden Press sports editor and reporter, and a current associate professor in the Department of Tourism Management at Kyung Hee University in Seoul. He is looking for frequent Lake George anglers and others to interview about how the current situation has affected their leisure lives.
His interviews will be online using Zoom, and should take around 20 minutes. Selected participants will get a gift card for a 16-inch thin crust cheese pizza from Gameday Pizza & Wings in Marion.
“This summer both drought and flooding have been major news stories around the world,” Hart said. “In addition to the disruption these disasters cause in the regular lives of residents, they create problems for recreationists like anglers and boaters. Lake George is a unique situation, particularly because the loss of the resource happened so suddenly.”
“I’ve been fishing there many times,” he added. “When I went, I saw families with kids fishing from the bank and friends launching boats. This is an opportunity to see how people cope with a sudden loss of a recreational site as it may happen more often in the future, particularly due to climate change.”
To be eligible, participants should have fished, kayaked or participated in other water-based recreation at Lake George at least five times between April 2021 and April 2022. All participants will remain anonymous in the study.
To participate, email robhart@khu.ac.kr or hart_rob@hotmail.com.