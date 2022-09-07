US 41 delays for I-69 survey work

Motorists around the Henderson area should prepare for lane closures on US 41 this week as crews continue survey work for Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX).
Single lane closures are expected on US 41 between KY 425 and KY 2084. A single lane is expected to be closed northbound or southbound as crews complete work in the area. The closures are expected to be limited to 9am to 3pm on Thursday and Friday (Sept. 8 and 9).
The shoulder of US 41 southbound is also expected to close Friday for work in the area. The shoulder closure will be south of the US 60 interchange.
Drivers should slow down, stay alert and use caution in the area.
The actual starting date and duration may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.