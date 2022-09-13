YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Two-person scramble Saturday at The Heritage
First United Bank is hosting a golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 24 to benefit the Crittenden County High School golf team.
Cash prizes, door prizes and goody bags will be provided, as well as lunch and a beverage cart.
Call Charlie Day to register by Sept. 21.
The event is held The Heritage at Marion Golf & Pool in Marion.
9/13/2022 11:10:00 AM
