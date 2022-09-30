Crittenden Bale Trail Begins Oct. 13

Crittenden County Bale Trail kicks off Oct. 13, and Crittenden County Extension Service is encouraging local residents to start getting creative with their hay bales.
Participants who are decorating hay bales are encouraged to call the Extension Service to register at 270-965-5236. By submitting photos and an address where the artistic hay structure can be found, participants will be put on an official Crittenden County Bale Trail map.
A contest will be hosted on the Facebook page, “Crittenden County Bale Trail,” and the photo with the most Likes will be named grand champion on Nov. 5.
There is no cost to participate.
Hay bale tours will begin Oct. 14. Maps will be available at the Extension office, located on U.S. 60 East, about a one-tenth of a mile outside of Marion. Non-perishable food items will be collected during the contest period and can be deposited behind the Extension office. Donated items will be delivered to the Crittenden County Food Bank.