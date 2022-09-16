Fohs hosts arts extravaganza next weekend

Organizers say the event pairs perfectly with historic Fohs Hall, which is a community centerpiece for cultural events.
CAF member Lexie Millikan said booth space is available for rent for individuals who wish to sell their products. However, demonstrations of dance or artistic performances are also being sought. Booth rental is $20, and artists must furnish their own tables and any other items needed for display.
The event’s framework is similar to Christmas in Marion, a longtime holiday event once held in Marion and coordinated by the Crittenden County Homemakers.
Only handmade products will be accepted for Fall Into the Arts.
Millikan is excited to bring her experience coordinating this type of event to Marion, where she has resided since 2018.
As director of the Yeiser Art Center in Paducah, Millikan is director of the Lower Town Art and Music Festival in Paducah, which attracted 10,000 visitors in May. The pre-covid Lower Town festival attracted double the crowd.
“Fall Into the Arts is a celebration of the arts,” said Millikan, a Marion resident. “We hope all kinds of mediums will be represented and people can come and learn and see demonstrations and try things out, shop with vendors, and see performances.
“I hope we can create something here in Marion that people look forward to, we hope families will come and enjoy art, celebrate and learn what it’s all about,” Millikan said.
For a vendor application, email lexiemillikan@gmail.com.