Library Book Sale This Week

Crittenden County Public Library will have its annual fall fundraising book sale Friday and Saturday.
Books for sale include various genres for adult, youth and children.
A stuffed large bag of books will cost just $15. Or books can be purchased singularly for $1 for a hard copy or 50 cents for a paperback. Books will also be sold by the box full and DVDs and audio tapes will be for sale, too.
The sale is from 9 a.m., to 5 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 23 and 9 a.m., until 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Anyone who is a member of the Friends of the Library group can attend the early bird book sale starting at 5 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22. Anyone can sign up to join the Friends group at Thursday’s sale. All funds raised from the book sale go to support the library to its programs.