Library Book Sale This Week

Fire departments respond to barn blaze Just before 2 p.m., Thursday, Fire departments from around Crittenden County and Salem were called to the scene of a barn fire off U.S. 60 W...

Fohs hosts arts extravaganza next weekend Arts exhibits, vendors and demonstrations will showcase the talents of local and area residents during a Fall Into the Arts Festival at Fohs...

Upcoming Community Government Meetings •Crittenden County Board of Elections will meet at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16 in the basement of Crittenden County Clerk's office. •Ma...

Lakeside Venue has vendors, special event Sept. 18 Click Image to Enlarge An event at Lakeside Venue in rural Crittenden County will feature tours and vendors Sunday, Sept. 18. Located on Re...