City Hall calls for attention to water conservation

Continued dry weather is projected for the next 10 days or more, and there are other issues complicating Marion’s ability to serve its customers during the ongoing water crisis.
There are a number of factors affecting the current water situation in Marion. Namely the following.
- A lack of rainfall in the past couple of weeks.
- An extended dry forecast.
- High demand for water due to these dry conditions.
- Dropping water level at Old City Lake due to evaporation.
- Backwashing and cleaning at Marion’s water plant to clear up issues that have been causing water quality problems. This process uses additional water for flushing exercises.
- Crittenden-Livingston Water District is experiencing a major leak and it has yet to be located. So the county has been forced to back off the amount of water being piped to Marion.
A perfect storm of problems is erasing some sense of normalcy that had settled over the water crisis in recent weeks, which may be leading customers to increase their usage. Marion leaders want to stress that conserving water remains absolutely necessary to avoid further complications.
Following is the statement issued late Friday morning by city hall.
Marion Water and Sewer Customers,
It has been brought to our attention this week that the water we have been receiving from Crittenden-Livingston Water District has been limited due to leaks within their distribution system. With that news along with our Water Plant’s scheduled closure for the cleaning of the filtration system and testing today we are asking our customers to please limit ALL non-essential water usage. Please remember, the City of Marion is still under a Level-3 Conservation. We continue to work to resolve this issue today and appreciate everyone’s efforts!!