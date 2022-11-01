Salem fatality on highway 60

Updated twice with additional details: Last 12:17pm
There was a fatal automobile crash west of Salem on US 60 late last night, according to Livingston County 911 Dispatch which reported the highway was blocked for several hours.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer hauling a large dump truck known as a "Yuke" and another passenger vehicle. It occurred at about 7:45pm.
According to the accident report, a mini van traveling west driven by LaDonna Baker, 47, of Smithland sideswiped cargo being hauled by the tractor-trailer and crashed. The tractor-trailer traveled a bit farther down the road until it was safe to stop. The truck was hauling a large rock truck from the nearby quarry, investigators said.
Baker was pronounced deceased at the scene by the county coroner.
The crash remains under investigation by Livingston County Deputy Bobby Beeler. Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Deputy Donald Crawford were also involved in the investigation.
The wreck was near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales.