Monday, November 7, 2022
Belt seeing seat on Marion City Council
Marion resident Bobby Belt is asking for your vote Tuesday.
Belt is running for one of six seats on the Marion City Council.
Belt is a longtime employee of Johnson's Furniture & Appliance and is a Crittenden County High School graduate.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/07/2022 09:51:00 AM
