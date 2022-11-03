Thursday, November 3, 2022

Polling locations provided by Crittenden County Clerk

The information at right pertains to polling locations in Marion and Crittenden County.

Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor encourages voters to know ahead of time where they are to vote. If you have questions, contact him at (270) 965-3403.

Election Day is Tuesday, and there are a number of political offices that will see a major change in January.

There are 11 Marion residents seeking the six-member seat on the City Council, and several key positions will see a change next year as a result of retirements, including that of the PVA and sheriff.

Read this week's Press for a recap of all political races.
