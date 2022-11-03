Polling locations provided by Crittenden County Clerk

|Click Image to Enlarge
Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor encourages voters to know ahead of time where they are to vote. If you have questions, contact him at (270) 965-3403.
Election Day is Tuesday, and there are a number of political offices that will see a major change in January.
There are 11 Marion residents seeking the six-member seat on the City Council, and several key positions will see a change next year as a result of retirements, including that of the PVA and sheriff.
Read this week's Press for a recap of all political races.