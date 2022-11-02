Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Browning running as mayoral write-in candidate

D'Anna Browning of Marion is running as a write-in candidate for 
Marion Mayor.

Browning is a member of the current Marion City Council and has lived in Marion and Crittenden County most of her life. 

Write-in candidates' names do not appear on the ballot; however, in the line below the two other mayoral candidates, voters must write in the name D'Anna Browning.
