Browning running as mayoral write-in candidate

|Click Image to Enlarge
Marion Mayor.
Browning is a member of the current Marion City Council and has lived in Marion and Crittenden County most of her life.
Write-in candidates' names do not appear on the ballot; however, in the line below the two other mayoral candidates, voters must write in the name D'Anna Browning.
