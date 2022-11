PVA closing at noon today The Crittenden County Property Valuation Administrators office is closing today at noon for the Thanksgiving holiday. The office of the PVA,...

Browning appreciates community support in mayoral bid Click Image to Enlarge Marion Mayor-Elect D'Anna Browning sends Thanksgiving wishes to local voters. Browning will replace Jared Byford ...

KY Homestead Exemption up to $46,350 Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the a...

US 60 closed for crash near KY 1668 UPDATE At least three vehicles were involved in the crash and three people were taken to the hospital, including two local teens who were go...