Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Black Friday preview ongoing at Johnson's
It's not Black Friday, but Johnson's Furniture & Appliances in Marion is giving shoppers an early preview.
Select La-Z-Boy recliners are on sale at Johnson's for $399.
Stop in today to see the selection and enjoy some early Black Friday savings.
Crittenden Press Online
11/08/2022 05:30:00 PM
