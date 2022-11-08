Old City Lake rises amid recent rains

"It's kind of weird," said City Water Plant Manager Jeff Black, who points out that last weekend's precipitation totaled about one-half inch in the gauge outside of the treatment plant. He said it didn't seem to rain that much, but runoff from the lake's nearly-2,000-acre watershed helped fill it up.
Old City Lake, where Marion is getting almost all of its raw water these days, has risen to near the top of the dam.
"It's almost spilling over," Black said.
When the old lake spills over the dam, it's great news for Marion residents. That means there is ample supply of raw water in the system.
Right now, Marion is getting about two-thirds of its daily drinking water from Crittenden-Livingston Water District. The city is making the rest at its plant, which is only running a few days a week.