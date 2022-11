Crittenden County Election Results 2022 Live From the Courthouse Audio Will Begin with Results CONTESTED RACE RESULTS: Sheriff : Evan Head defeated Don Young District 6 Magistrate...

Election board investigates complaint Crittenden County Board of Elections has investigated a complaint filed this morning against a local candidate, but no infraction was found...

Browning running as mayoral write-in candidate Click Image to Enlarge D'Anna Browning of Marion is running as a write-in candidate for Marion Mayor. Browning is a member of the curre...

Old City Lake rises amid recent rains Marion's Old City Lake has risen about six inches in the past week or so thanks to recent rainfall. "It's kind of weird," ...