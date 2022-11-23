YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Browning appreciates community support in mayoral bid
Click Image to Enlarge
Marion Mayor-Elect D'Anna Browning sends Thanksgiving wishes to local voters.
Browning will replace Jared Byford in January as the first female of the City of Marion.
Special thanks are also extended to voters who elected her Nov. 8.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/23/2022 03:04:00 PM
