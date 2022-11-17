Rocket Football | State Quarterfinal Info

Rifle deer season opens Saturday In case you haven't noticed all of the extra traffic on local roads this week, the rifle deer season begins Saturday. Hunters are pouri...

Veterans Day: Thankful for those who serve! You can celebrate Veterans Day Friday at a service at the Crittenden County High School's Rocket Arena at 9am. The school-wide event is ...

Crittenden County Election Results 2022 Live From the Courthouse Audio Will Begin with Results CONTESTED RACE RESULTS: Sheriff : Evan Head defeated Don Young District 6 Magistrate...

Election board investigates complaint Crittenden County Board of Elections has investigated a complaint filed this morning against a local candidate, but no infraction was found...