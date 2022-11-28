YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, November 28, 2022
Lions host Snack With Santa
Crittenden County Lions Club will provide photo opportunities for children Saturday, Dec. 3 before the Marion Christmas Parade.
Snack With Santa will begin at 2 p.m., at the Lions Club building at the fairgrounds in Marion.
The Lions Club tradition of Santa hoisting kids on his knee is free and continues until 4 p.m., Saturday.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/28/2022 01:57:00 PM
