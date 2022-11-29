Courthouse's front entrance closed for heater

|Space heaters were used to heat the courtroom
last week during the fiscal court meeting.
Duct work is going to be run into the courthouse through the front door, so that warm air can circulate throughout the building's hallways, offices and courtrooms.
Front sidewalks will be closed off with appropriate signage.
This temporary heating system belongs to the Crittenden County Rescue Squad and is being deployed to eliminate continued use of multiple space heaters in the courthouse. As we reported in last week's full edition of The Crittenden Press, the courthouse is without heat because a new boiler, which was approved for purchase in June, has yet to be completely installed.
County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the contractor installing the new boiler system expects to be finished by Monday. At that point, the temporary heating device can be removed.