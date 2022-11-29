Courthouse's front entrance closed for heater

Browning appreciates community support in mayoral bid Click Image to Enlarge Marion Mayor-Elect D'Anna Browning sends Thanksgiving wishes to local voters. Browning will replace Jared Byford ...

The Press makes a great Christmas gift Click Image to Enlarge A subscription to The Press is the gift that gives every week of the year! Whether you buy it for someone who lives ...

US 60 closed for crash near KY 1668 UPDATE At least three vehicles were involved in the crash and three people were taken to the hospital, including two local teens who were go...

Salem postpones parade because of rain chance The Salem Christmas Parade has been rescheduled because of the chance of rain on Saturday. The parade will now be held on December 17. Its ...