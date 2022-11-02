YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Charity auction Saturday in Salem
A charity auction will be held Saturday, Nov. 5. All proceeds will benefit Cumberland River Homes in Salem.
The auction will are held in the red gym behind the Cumberland River Homes office, located at 111 N. Hayden Ave., in Salem.
Doors open at 8 a.m., sale begins at 9 a.m.
