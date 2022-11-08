Polls are open 12 hours today

ELECTION DAY - Polls are open 6am to 6pm
POLLING LOCATIONS
- Marion Baptist Church will again serve as a countywide voting center for any voter on Election Day. This will be the only place to vote for city residents.
- Mattoon voters will see their primary polling location moved to REPTON BAPTIST CHURCH. This is because the wireless signal available for the devices that check-in voters at Mattoon Fire Department is too weak.
- Mexico Baptist Church will serve as the primary polling location for voters in the two Frances precincts in southern Crittenden County.
- Shady Grove voters will continue to poll at Shady Grove Fire Department as their primary voting location.
- Tolu and Sheridan precincts in District 2 will again vote at Deer Creek Baptist Church as their primary polling location.
If you have questions about the upcoming election, call the clerk’s office at 270-965-3403.
After the polls close, Crittenden County Courthouse will be open until final totals are reported.
The Crittenden Press will be reporting from the courthouse with a live feed on YouTube and Facebook starting about 6 pm.