Crittenden County Election Results 2022

CONTESTED RACE RESULTS:
Sheriff: Evan Head defeated Don Young
District 6 Magistrate: Scott Belt defeated Jason Martin.
Mayor: D’Anna Browning beat Donnie Arflack and AJ Valentine Jr.
City Council: Elected were: Randy Dunn, Bobby Belt, Glenn Conger, Wanda Olson, Dwight Sherer and Mike Byford.
For a complete wrap-up on all of the Crittenden County election totals see this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press, which will be on newsstands Wednesday at around noon.