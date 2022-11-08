Crittenden County Election Results 2022 Live From the Courthouse Audio Will Begin with Results CONTESTED RACE RESULTS: Sheriff : Evan Head defeated Don Young District 6 Magistrate...

Polling locations provided by Crittenden County Clerk Click Image to Enlarge The information at right pertains to polling locations in Marion and Crittenden County. Crittenden County Clerk Daryl...

Browning running as mayoral write-in candidate Click Image to Enlarge D'Anna Browning of Marion is running as a write-in candidate for Marion Mayor. Browning is a member of the curre...

Crittenden schools closing Friday, Monday Crittenden County Schools will by closed Friday. The school district issued the following notice at 12:30pm today. Due to rapidly falling at...