Mt. Zion Cemetery Road closing for repairs next week

Crittenden County will have a daytime closing of Zion Cemetery Road in the Mattoon in the western part of the county beginning Monday, Nov. 14 and lasting through Friday Nov. 18.
The five-day road closure will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily and will be necessary for repair work to the road beginning at the Livingston County line for approximately two miles back toward Levias Road.
Due to the size of the equipment being used for this repair it will not allow for passing vehicles during the work day.