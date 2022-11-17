Get the 2022 Crittenden Outdoors Hunting Guide

Rifle deer season opens Saturday In case you haven't noticed all of the extra traffic on local roads this week, the rifle deer season begins Saturday. Hunters are pouri...

Chamber hosting breakfast Wednesday Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce will host one of its routine Leadership Breakfast events staring at 7 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Rock...

Crittenden County Election Results 2022 Live From the Courthouse Audio Will Begin with Results CONTESTED RACE RESULTS: Sheriff : Evan Head defeated Don Young District 6 Magistrate...

Election board investigates complaint Crittenden County Board of Elections has investigated a complaint filed this morning against a local candidate, but no infraction was found...