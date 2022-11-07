YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, November 7, 2022
Fundraiser benefits Mary Hall Shelter
A chili supper fundraiser will be held Friday night at St. William Catholic Church.
The fundraiser benefits the Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter.
Meals are $10 each and include soup, sandwich, drink and dessert.
