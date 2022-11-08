Election board investigates complaint

Salem fatality on highway 60 Updated twice with additional details: Last 12:17pm There was a fatal automobile crash west of Salem on US 60 late last night, according to ...

Browning running as mayoral write-in candidate Click Image to Enlarge D'Anna Browning of Marion is running as a write-in candidate for Marion Mayor. Browning is a member of the curre...

Polling locations provided by Crittenden County Clerk Click Image to Enlarge The information at right pertains to polling locations in Marion and Crittenden County. Crittenden County Clerk Daryl...

Charity auction Saturday in Salem Click Image to Enlarge A charity auction will be held Saturday, Nov. 5. All proceeds will benefit Cumberland River Homes in Salem. The aucti...