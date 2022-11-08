Election board investigates complaint

Crittenden County Board of Elections has investigated a complaint filed this morning against a local candidate, but no infraction was found.
Election officials were notified that Don Young, the Democratic candidate for sheriff, was in the parking lot of Deer Creek Church doing excavation work that was reportedly contracted recently to his construction business. Deer Creek Church is an official polling place.
Members of the local election board, county clerk and sheriff have investigated the complaint.
In Kentucky, electioneering is prohibited within 100 feet from a polling place. Officials measured the distance Young and another crew member and their equipment were from the front door of the polling place. It measured about 140 feet. The equipment did not have the candidate's name on it.
Young is running against Republican candidate Evan Head, who lives not too far from Deer Creek Church.
Donna Girten, chairman of the Crittenden County Republican Party, said that a formal complaint was also filed with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Voter Fraud and Integrity Hotline. While Girten concedes that the candidate is outside of the 100-foot distance required by law, she says it’s a questionable situation.
“He may very well be within the range of legalities, but that doesn’t make it right or ethical,” Girten said.