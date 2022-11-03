Crittenden schools closing Friday, Monday

Crittenden County Schools will by closed Friday. The school district issued the following notice at 12:30pm today.
Due to rapidly falling attendance numbers from widespread illness among staff and students, we are canceling school on Friday, Nov. 4, and Monday, Nov. 7. Friday will be a non-school day. Monday will be an NTI day, with students working from home on assignments that will be sent home today.
Because it is a KHSAA-scheduled playoff game, Friday night's football game will still be played. We urge everyone who is sick, however, to please stay home to help prevent the spread of further illness.
Our custodians will deep clean all buildings during this time to further mitigate the spread of sickness. We hope our Rockets are feeling better soon and look forward to seeing everyone back on Tuesday, Nov. 8.