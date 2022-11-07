Monday, November 7, 2022

Olson vying for seat on Marion City Council

Marion resident Wanda Olson is seeking a seat on the Marion City Council.

Olson is a life-long resident of Marion and has owned a small business in Marion for many years. 

Olson wants to put a fresh set of eyes on issues facing the city and pledges to have an open-door policy to citizens.

