Monday, November 7, 2022
Olson vying for seat on Marion City Council
Marion resident Wanda Olson is seeking a seat on the Marion City Council.
Olson is a life-long resident of Marion and has owned a small business in Marion for many years.
Olson wants to put a fresh set of eyes on issues facing the city and pledges to have an open-door policy to citizens.
Crittenden Press Online
11/07/2022 11:40:00 AM
