County leaders meet on trash proposal

Crittenden County Fiscal Court will meet in special session at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2 at the courthouse.
Magistrates will be convening in order to hear a report from the Crittenden County Solid Waste Committee on a recommendation for the community's franchise agreement with one of two garbage collection services that are bidding for the county's business for the next five years.
For the first time, commercial waste collection will be part of the franchise. This agreement will set the fee for residential and commercial trash pick up.