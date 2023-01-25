YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Job Corps center has job openings
The Earle C. Clements Job Corps Center now has a $15 minimum wage.
The Union County center is seeking employees at a competitive salary with a benefits package and opportunities for advancement.
View current job openings at mtcjobs.com.
