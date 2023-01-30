Wintry mix likely headed this way

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team is carefully monitoring a winter event expected to arrive mid to late afternoon today.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m., today, through 9 a.m., Tuesday.
A wintry mix of sleet and snow is expected to move across the region with up to 2/10ths of an inch of ice accumulation. While not on a scale of the ice storm of 2009, this system has the potential to impact traffic.
KYTC District 1 Crews plan to pre-treat highways starting this morning. The storm timeline will not allow all roadways to be treated. Crews will mainly concentrate on "A" Snow Priority Routes which include Interstates, parkways, and other 4-lane highways, as well as some 2-lane U.S. Highways. An effort will be made to pre-treat bridges and overpasses on "B" and "C" Snow Priority Routes if time allows.
Motorists should be alert for slow moving tanker trucks spraying brine on roadways. The District 1 Supertanker will be on Interstate 24 and Interstate 69. While it moves at regular traffic speed, motorists should still use appropriate caution.
Some KYTC District 1 personnel will be sent home this morning with plans to return as needed during the late afternoon hours. This will make a maximum number of trucks available to spread salt as the winter mix moves through during the evening and overnight hours.
KYTC engineers urge motorists to evaluate their plans for Monday night and Tuesday morning to avoid unnecessary travel.
As they accumulate, freezing rain and sleet will likely reduce the effectiveness of salt and other ice-fighting chemicals.