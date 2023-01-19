Water Update: Lake George and Your Water Bill

|Lake George on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
With plenty of rainfall in recent weeks, drought conditions have subsided across Kentucky yet drinking water in Marion remains a concern. For now, though, Lake George is at its highest level since back in the spring when its levee was purposely breeched in order to prevent a dam failure.
|Lean what those abbreviations and figures
mean on your monthly water/sewer bill.
With water on everyone's mind in Marion, this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press has broken down some of the numbers that will be professionally examined in the coming days in a formal water study by an outside organization.
Get this week's full edition of The Press for an early look at what the study will be considering and learn how to read your water bill from top to bottom.
