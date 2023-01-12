Members re-sworn to board of education

Ryan McDaniel and Eric LaRue took the oath. Both were unopposed in the November General Election and were re-elected to serve on the school board.
The board of education meets monthly in regular session and also has at least one working session each month.
Other members of the five-person board are Chairman Chris Cook, Bill Asbridge and Tim Grau. Their seats were not open for election in 2022.
